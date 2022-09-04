Mumbai, September 4: The Pune police recently booked a woman for allegedly duping the Reserve Bank of India's College of Agricultural Banking, Pune to the tune of Rs. 8.46 lakh. Shockingly, the woman from Mumbai submitted a fake life certificate of her dead husband to cheat the bank.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light on Friday after an assistant manager of the Reserve Bank of India filed a police complaint regarding the same at Chaturshringi police station. Ludhiana Shocker: Spurned Lover Strangles Woman to Death for Turning Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

In her complaint, Anjali Sanjay Karekar said that the accused identified as Raji Padmnabham submitted a fake life certificate of her husband and duped the bank to the tune of Rs 8,46,592. The accused is a resident of Mumbai's Wadala area. An officer said that Raji's husband KP Padmnabham passed away on June 14, 2018.

Interestingly, the bank officials learned about the fraud after the death of Raji Padmnabham, who passed away on December 21, 2020. As per the complaint, Raji claimed her deceased's husband's pension illegally for a period of two years. The matter came to light after the bank conducted an internal inquiry was conducted. Post this, the bank manager filed a complaint against the accused. Liquor Price Rise in West Bengal: Alcohol May Get Upto 8 Percent Costlier From Mid-September, Here’s Why.

Ankush Chintamani, assistant police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said," Yes, it is true that the matter came to light after the death of Raji Padmnabham. Now, we are investigating whether there are any other beneficiaries. We fill come to a final conclusion after a detailed investigation."

The Chaturshringi police station have registered a case under sections 420, 465, 468 , and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).