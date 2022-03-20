Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): A speeding auto-rickshaw met with an accident after being struck by a water balloon thrown by locals.

As per the visuals, the auto-rickshaw was travelling at a high speed and had a number of passengers. When a balloon was thrown at the vehicle, it lost control and overturned immediately. The balloon throwers were seen fleeing from the spot.

Baghpat police officials have taken note of the incident.

"Two people along with the rickshaw driver have been injured in the accident. Immediate action would be taken against the culprits", said Anuj Mishra, Circle Officer (CO) Baghpat on Sunday.

Holi is the festival of colours in which people smear colours and water on each other, was celebrated on March 18. (ANI)

