Sinhgad, April 17: A shocking incident has come to light from Vadgaon Budruk where a 27-year-old man allegedly murdered a liquor shop manager for refusing to give free alcohol on Saturday. The accused, identified as, Tousif Rafiq Shaikh, was arrested on Saturday evening.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale (40). The incident took place at vadgaon Budruk off Sinhagad Road. On Thursday afternoon, the accused went to the shop and demanded free liquor and some money from the shop manager. However, the shop manager did not entertain him and refused to give him money. In a fit of rage, the accused strangulated the shop manager. Mumbai: Man Killed for Refusing to Give Money for Liquor in Versova, Eight Held.

The accused was arrested on the same day. The cops at Sinhagad Road police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

