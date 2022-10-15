Kondhwa, October 15: In yet another shocking incident of crimes against women, Kondhwa police have registered a case and booked two persons for allegedly gang-raping a woman. The incident took place on October 9 after a party at the victim's house, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the reports, the victim had arranged a party at her residence. The accused was also among the people that were invited. After partying late during the night around 3 am she went to her room to rest. At that time, the accused entered the room, sprayed sedatives on her, and sexually assaulted her. The victim said that she gained consciousness after two hours and realised that she had been raped. Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "Investigation is underway and more evidence is being gathered against the accused who have been arrested, said the police. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped by Five in Pathrol, Two Accused Arrested.

In a similar incident, a school girl was raped a few weeks ago in the Khadki area of ​​Pune. Khadki police arrested a youth in this case. The arrested person has been identified as 18-year-old Pranay Ashok Mane, a resident of Nazarwada, Khadki Bazar. The schoolgirl met the accused a year ago. The man sexually assaulted her and impregnated her. The accused further threatened the girl to kill the family members if they informed anyone about the incident. After that, the frightened girl lodged a complaint with the police. Mane has been arrested under the POCSO Act as well as rape.

