Rajasthan, January 5: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men at the LPG cylinder godown in Dausa. The incident took place on Monday when the woman had gone to get a refill of the LPG cylinder along with her husband.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the woman had gone to LPG godown in Dausa to get refilled LPG cylinder with her husband. However, her husband left her there to purchase groceries. When he returned the victim shared her ordeal with him. The two approached the police station to register a complaint into the matter. Hyderabad: Two Men Gang-Rape Married Woman by Threatening To Expose Her Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that when her husband left her in LPG godown to buy some groceries, two men approached her. Both accused forcefully took her to an abandoned place, and raped her. The two accused also threatened her that they will kill her husband if she speaks to anyone about the incident. Rajasthan Shocker: 20-Year-Old Girl Blackmailed, Gang-Raped in Khetri Nagar; FIR Lodged.

As per the reports, the victim's medical examination was done on Wednesday. The police have booked two unidentified men under charges of rape and criminal intimidation. A probe into the matter is underway.

