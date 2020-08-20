Chandigarh, August 20: Over 27 percent of the people in Punjab’s containment zones have COVID-19 antibodies. According to the state government, a total of 27.7 percent of people in these containment zones are found to be positive for Covid antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and recovered from the COVID-19. Sero Surveillance in Delhi: What is a Serological Survey? How is it Carried Out? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Punjab witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Wednesday, Punjab reported 24 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the casualty toll to 920. A total of 1,693 people also tested positive for COVID-19. Till now, close to 37,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. There are currently, over 12,460 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Ludhiana is the worst-hit district of the state. In this district, over 8,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. Due to coronavirus, 271 people in Ludhiana also lost their lives. According to reports, more than eight lakh sample have been taking for testing in the state.

Last month, a serological survey revealed that around 57 percent of slum residents in Mumbai ere found to be exposed to coronavirus. In comparison, only 16 percent of residents staying in housing societies were exposed to the lethal virus. Respondents of the survey who were found exposed to the virus causing have developed antibodies, the report prepared following the serosurvey confirmed.

