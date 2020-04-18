Punjab ACP Anil Kohli Dies of Coronavirus in Ludhiana, State Death Toll 14

Deceased ACP Anil Kohli | (Photo Credits: Twitter/PraneetKaur)

Ludhiana, April 18: A top police official in Punjab, infected with the novel coronavirus, succumbed to death on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Anil Kohli, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), posted in Ludhiana region. A statement issued by the office of districts public relations stated that Kohli breathed his last at the SPS Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

"Sad News. ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of COVID-19 . Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana (sic)," said the statement issued by the DPRO of Ludhiana on Twitter. This is the third death due to coronavirus recorded in Ludhiana district.

The Punjab government, in a statement issued on Friday, said that Kohli would be the first patient in the state would be treated with the plasma therapy in bid to save his life. The treatment was scheduled to begin at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana. However, the cop succumbed to the infection before he could be subjected to the plasma therapy.

"In first such #COVID19 treatment in the state, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder singh led Punjab Govt is supporting medical team of SPS Hospital Ludhiana which has decided to go for plasma therapy of Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli, who was diagnosed positive for Coronavirus few days ago," said the Government of Punjab's statement issued a day earlier.

The state-wide death count due to coronavirus in Punjab was recorded as 14, as per the latest update issued by the State Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases in state is stated to be 211. The worst-affected district is SAS Nagar, where 56 infections and two fatalities have been recorded so far.

In Jalandhar, two deaths and 31 positive cases were recorded, followed by 24 positive cases and one death in Pathankot. In Amritsar, the fatality count is 2 and the number of active cases is 11. One death each has also been recorded in Barnala, Ropar and Hoshiarpur.