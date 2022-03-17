Chandigarh, March 17: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on March 23, Shaheed Divas. The helpline will help people of Punjab to file complaints against corruption directly on WhatsApp. The decision comes a day after Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Check ANI's tweet:

Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann announces that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, Shaheed Diwas. People of the state will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/RD6qo19PPs — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

