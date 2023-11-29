Two persons were killed in a cross-firing with the Police in Punjab’s Ludhiana region on Wednesday, November 29. The accused had reportedly kidnapped a man named Sambhav Jain, who had been rescued by the cops. While some other accused have been arrested and sent to police custody, the men killed during the encounter have been identified as Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi. A post-encounter video of the incident has surfaced online. Punjab: Notorious Gangster Teja Mehandpuria, Aid Killed in Police Encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib (Watch Video).

Two Killed in Cross Firing With Police in Ludhiana

Ludhiana| 2 accused namely Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi killed in cross-firing with the Police. 7 accused had kidnapped a man namely Sambhav Jain. He was rescued and the rest of the accused have been arrested: Punjab Police — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Breaking : Punjab Police did an encounter with two gangsters accused in the kidnapping case of industrialist Sambhav Jain. A crossfire occurred between Ludhiana Police and the two gangsters Sanjeev Kumar & Shubham resulting in their death. One police officer was also injured. The… pic.twitter.com/FhwkDvKcBm — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 29, 2023

Encounter between police and gangsters in industrialist Sambhav jain kidnapping case in #Ludhiana, two gangsters named Subham alias gopi & Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Rahman killed, one policeman injured. pic.twitter.com/0s3ctp5lDj — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 29, 2023

Breaking : Punjab Police did an encounter with two gangsters accused in the kidnapping case of industrialist Sambhav Jain. A crossfire occurred between Ludhiana Police and the two gangsters Sanjeev Kumar & Shubham resulting in their death. One police officer was also injured. The… pic.twitter.com/2Dn6VLCjC0 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)