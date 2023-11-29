Two persons were killed in a cross-firing with the Police in Punjab’s Ludhiana region on Wednesday, November 29. The accused had reportedly kidnapped a man named Sambhav Jain, who had been rescued by the cops. While some other accused have been arrested and sent to police custody, the men killed during the encounter have been identified as Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi. A post-encounter video of the incident has surfaced online. Punjab: Notorious Gangster Teja Mehandpuria, Aid Killed in Police Encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib (Watch Video).

Two Killed in Cross Firing With Police in Ludhiana

