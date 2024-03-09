Mumbai, March 9: A local court in Punjab recently sentenced a murder accused to life imprisonment. The court announced the decision on Friday, March 8 and a labourer to life imprisonment for killing his co-worker. The accused, a labourer had killed his co-worker five years ago by slitting the deceased's throat in Dhakoli on Holi.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, judge Avtar Singh of the court of additional district and sessions held the accused Ganesh Kumar guilty of murdering his colleague, Manoj. The accused was convicted for murder under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chandigarh Shocker: Tailor Returning Home With His Monthly Salary Stabbed to Death During Robbery Bid in Mauli Jagran; Accused Arrested.

Besides sentencing the accused to life imprisonment, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 fine on the accused. The incident came to light after Shiv Shanker, a contractor, who had hired the accused and the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

Shanker told cops that Manoj worked with him at a shuttering house. In his complaint, the contractor said that he last saw Manoj at a Holi party, where he was in an inebriated state. However, when Shanker returned a few hours later, he saw Manoj lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. Punjab Shocker: Six Women Loot Rajasthan Businessman at Knifepoint in Phagwara, Threaten To Implicate Him in Molestation Case; Arrested.

Police probe revealed that Kumar killed Manoj over a monetary dispute. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the acused who was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).