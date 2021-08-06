Ambala, August 6: Police in Ambala arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his cousin. The accused, identified as Praveen of Lalpur village, bludgeoned his cousin, 26-year-old Komal, to death with an iron rod on August 4, according to the police. He was arrested the next day. Praveen killed Komal over her relationship with a man from another village. Punjab Shocker: Kharar Woman, Lover Allegedly Kill Mother-In-Law, Dump Her Body in Ambala; Arrested.

Komal was having an affair with Sahil, a resident of Taprian village. While Komal's family was aware of her relationship with Sahil, Praveen, who is son of her paternal uncle Ram Pal, was against their affair. "Praveen believed their relationship will bring shame to the family as their social status was different," Sub-Inspector Dhoom Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Ludhiana Shocker: Boy Hides Dog Bite From Parents, Dies of Rabies.

According to Komal's brother Sanjeev Kumar, her family and friends tried to convince Praveen, but he remained adamant. On August 4, when Komal's family members left to meet Sahil's paternal uncle at a brick kiln, 2km away from their house, Praveen allegedly killed Komal with an iron rod. When the family came to know about Komal's death, they rushed back home.

A complaint was lodged against Praveen and he was soon arrested. Police charged the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim is survived by four younger siblings. They had lost their parents six years ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).