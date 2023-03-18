Chandigarh, March 18: Six aides of radical preacher Amritpal Singh Saturday were detained in Jalandhar, according to the cult leader's supporters. However, there was no confirmation from police in this regard. Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. Punjab: Internet Services Suspended in State Till Sunday Amid Reports of Amritpal Singh’s Arrest.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Video Shared by Amritpal Singh Supporters

Chase on for #AmritpalSingh in Punjab 🔥 Khalistani 👎🏼 Waris Panjab De requesting for help from Sangat पुल्स लगी पीछे (Not sure why internet still on (should have been off before going on)pic.twitter.com/SkTPyqwEXe — ॐGāyatri सियारामॐ🇮🇳😊 (@IndicElegance) March 18, 2023

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.