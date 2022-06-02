Bhopal, June 2: A 24-year-old woman was abducted from a wedding in Morena, sold, gangraped by nine men for a week and then sold again for Rs 4 lakh as a bonded labourer.

She escaped on May 25 and approached police, who are now looking for the accused, reported TOI.

The 24-year-old survivor has told police that she had gone to Jaura Road to attend a wedding when she was abducted by four men on February 18.

She has named the kidnappers in her complaint and says they sold her to three men from Bhind. She was kept in a locked room for over a week and repeatedly raped by nine men.

They sold her for Rs 4 lakh to a man in Katma village, who took her to Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

He didn’t sexually assault her but made her work as a bonded labourer in his farm, she has said in her complaint.

On May 25, she managed to escape from the farm and went to a police station the next day. Police have registered a case against nine persons for gang-rape, hostage-taking, human trafficking and prostitution.

Among them is a man who took her into his family after she lost her father at the age of 12 and pretended to take care of her but forcibly married her off for Rs 4 lakh in 2020.

Police teams are out looking for the accused.

