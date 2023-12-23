New Delhi, December 23: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao on his death anniversary, saying that under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Our tribute to Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao. Under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come." PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister

Recalling his contributions, the Congress leader said, "He also made significant contributions to India’s Nuclear programme and a number of foreign policy achievements marked his tenure, including the ‘Look East’ policy. His tremendous role in the prosperity and development of our nation shall always be cherished." PV Narasimha Rao Death Anniversary 2022: All You Need To Know About The Former PM Who Liberalised The Indian Economy

Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996. Under his government, various liberal reforms to India's economy were introduced. He died on December 23, 2004.

