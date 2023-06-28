New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. "Remembering PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India’s development was noteworthy. We honor his invaluable contributions to our nation's progress," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. PM Narendra Modi Makes Big Announcement for Indian Diaspora in Australia, Says 'India Will Open New Consulate in Brisbane Soon' (Watch Video).

Also taking to Twitter, Kharge said that the late veteran leader's "tremendous contribution towards economic transformation of India and nation building shall always be cherished". Born on June 28, 1921 in Laknepalli village, Telanagana, Rao was the first person outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete the full five-year term as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. He was voted out in 1996. 'PM Modi Is the Boss': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Showers Praise on PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Indian Diaspora in Sydney Olympic Park (Watch Video).

PM Modi's Tweet Remembering PV Narasimha Rao:

Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India’s development was noteworthy. We honor his invaluable contributions to our nation's progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge Remembers PV Narsimha Rao on His Birth Anniversary:

Remembering Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. His tremendous contribution towards economic transformation of India and nation building shall always be cherished. pic.twitter.com/Fx1rLlcxxP — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 28, 2023

Under Rao, India's then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh brought in the economic reforms in 1991. It was Rao, who gave Singh the political wherewithal and shielding to carry out his decisions. He passed away on December 23, 2004 at the age of 81.

