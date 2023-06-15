Raja Parba, or Mithuna Sankranti, is a three-day festival that celebrates womanhood. The festival is majorly celebrated in Odisha. This year, it will start on June 14 and end on June 16. The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared one of his mesmerizing art to share his greetings for the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. “On the occasion of #RajaParba a three day festival to celebrate the womanhood of mother earth. I am sharing one of my SandArt. #HappyRajaParba #Odiaparba [sic]”, Pattnaik captioned his post. Raja Parba 2023 Date and History of Odisha's Menstruation Festival: Know Significance of Festival Dedicated to Bhudevi or Goddess Earth To Celebrate Womanhood.

See Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art on Raja Parba:

On the occasion of #RajaParba a three day festival to celebrate the womanhood of mother earth. I am sharing one of my SandArt . #HappyRajaParba #Odiaparba pic.twitter.com/HKHoFLdnv4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 14, 2023

