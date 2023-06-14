Raja Sankranti 2023 will be observed from Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 16. It is a festival celebrated in the Indian state of Odisha. Raja Sankranti is observed during the onset of the monsoon season in mid-June, marking the beginning of the agricultural season. The festival is dedicated to the nurturing and growth of the earth and agriculture. As you observe Raja Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Raja Parba Greetings, SMS, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Send on Three Days for Odisha’s Famous Festival.

During the festival, women take a break from routine tasks and enjoy various traditional games, swing on a decorated swing (doli), and enjoy different types of special foods such as pithas (traditional cakes), mitha (sweet) rice, and seasonal fruits. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is considered an important event in the cultural life of the people of Odisha. It celebrates the abundance of nature and highlights the importance of agriculture in the lives of the people of Odisha. It is a time for joy, merriment, and appreciation for the bountiful gifts of the land. The festival brings communities together, strengthening social bonds and promoting cultural heritage.

Raja Sankranti, also known as Mithuna Sankranti or Swing Festival, marks the beginning of the agricultural season and is dedicated to worshipping Mother Earth and fertility. The festival typically falls on the first day of the solar month of Mithuna (mid-June) and lasts for three days. The festival is also associated with the belief that the Earth, representing a woman's fertility, is menstruating during this time. Therefore, activities like ploughing, sowing seeds, and other agricultural practices are avoided as a mark of respect to Mother Earth.

