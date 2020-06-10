Rajasthan-Gujarat Border Sees Long Queue of Vehicles As Rajasthan Seals All Borders Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, View Pics

Rajasthan-Gujarat Border Sees Long Queue of Vehicles As Rajasthan Seals All Borders (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rajasthan, June 10: After Rajasthan announced its decision to seal borders for a week in view of the rising coronavirus numbers, long queue of vehicles were seen at Rajasthan-Gujarat border areas in Sirohi district on Wednesday. Only those with valid passes would be allowed to pass and cross the border. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 11,245 and 255 people have so far died in the state.

On Tuesday, state CM Ashok Gehlot said that they used the lockdown period effectively to meticulously screen people door-to-door for symptoms and conduct over 500,000 tests. Rajasthan Borders to be Sealed For a Week Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in State.

Long queue of vehicles seen at Rajasthan-Gujarat border areas:

Long queue of vehicles seen at Rajasthan-Gujarat border areas in Sirohi district, as Rajasthan government sealed the state borders for a week due to a rise in #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/xYvVRVDmFu — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Rajasthan has currently occupied the first rank in the Covid-19 management index analysed for 10 States by the Central government, which included parameters such as active cases, recovered cases and mortality rate. The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country and it has crossed more than 2.7 lakh cases today. The central government has also started unlocking by announcing a slew of relaxations in an attempt to revive the economy.