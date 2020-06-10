Rajasthan Borders to be Sealed For a Week Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in State

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rajasthan, June 10: In view of the rising coronavirus numbers in Rajasthan, the state has decided to seal its borders for a week. Only those with valid passes will be allowed to pass. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 11,245 and 255 people have so far died in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that they used the lockdown period effectively to meticulously screen people door-to-door for symptoms and conduct over 500,000 tests.

On Tuesday, there was a report that 26 family members were found to be tested positive for coronavirus after a member was infected with the virus. India has reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 2.7 lakh mark on Wednesday. Rajasthan: 26 Family Members of COVID-19 Patient Test Coronavirus Positive in Jaipur.

Rajasthan to seal its borders for a week:

Rajasthan decides to seal its borders for a week due to a rise in COVID19 cases; only those with valid passes to be allowed pic.twitter.com/51NWaBuiJP — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

While the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the country, the centre has already started lifting restrictions under unlock 1 and 2 in an attempt to revive the economy. From malls, religious places, hotels to offices with 10 percent strength is being allowed. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India in the coronavirus pandemic.