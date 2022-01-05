Dausa, January 5: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Monday. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The incident took place at the godown of LPG cylinders situated under the Mahwa police station area. The woman, along with her husband, had gone to the godown to get the cylinder refilled. Rajasthan Woman Alleges Gangrape by Five in Private Hotel on Pretext of Sanitation Work, FIR Registered.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the woman’s husband left her at the godown to buy groceries. Seeing her alone, the two accused took her to a secluded place near the godown and allegedly gangraped her. The woman narrated her ordeal to her husband when he returned.

The accused reportedly threatened the couple not to tell anybody about the incident. In the evening, the couple approached the police and lodged a complaint in the matter. “When her husband returned, the woman narrated her plight and looked for the two men. Both arrived at the police station late in the evening and lodged an FIR,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped By Three Men At Hotel In Kochi; 1 Arrested.

The case of rape and criminal intimidation has been registered against the two accused. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The woman was sent for medical examination on Tuesday. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).