Dausa, August 10: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old disabled girl was gangraped in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on August 6. The girl’s mother filed a complaint on Sunday afternoon. Till now, Rajasthan police has detained three of the five accused. They have been identified as Anil, Kirori, Dharmendra, Rajkesh and Dhara Meena. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Abducted by Facebook Friend and Taken to Madhya Pradesh, Raped for Two Months.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the rape survivor lives in Mandawari police station area of the district with her mother. Her father lives in Dubai. In the complaint, the girl’s mother mentioned that the five accused abducted the girl when she was alone at home. They took her to an isolated place where they committed the crime.

An FIR was registered under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Jaipur range inspector general of police (IGP) S Sengathir told the media house that the girl was traumatized and did not tell her mother anything for two days. Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered.

According to the report, the girl who cannot speak, told her mother about the incident in a sign language when she started suffering from pain. The girl’s condition is reported to be stable now. Her statement was recorded through an interpreter. Medical tests were also conducted.

