Kota, December 12: A 63-year-old man allegedly molested a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Tejpal Khangar. The incident took place in Sangod town of the district. The accused runs a grocery shop in the town. The accused was arrested on Saturday. He ran a grocery shop in the town. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Rapes Minor, Uploads Criminal Act on Social Media in Nasirabad.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl went to a grocery shop to buy “whitener” at around 8.30 pm. The accused lured the girl with chocolate inside the shop and allegedly outraged her modesty. The girl managed to escape from the spot and narrated her ordeal after coming home. The minor girl’s father then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

“The father further alleged that the proprietor of the grocery shop Tejpal Khangar, instead of giving her ‘whitener’, offered her a chocolate and took her inside the shop, where he started touching his minor daughter inappropriately,” reported the media house quoting the media house as saying. Rajasthan Shocker: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the arrest, the accused was produced before the court, and he was sent to judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

