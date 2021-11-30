Ajmer, November 30: In yet another incident of offence against girl child, a class eight student was allegedly raped by a man residing in a same colony. The accused also made a video of his crime and made it viral on the internet. Rajasthan: 36-Year-Old Man Ends Life By Jumping Before Moving Train Due To Domestic Dispute In Barmer

The incident came to light after the video of the act became viral and reached the parents of the victim. Nasirabad Police acted on the complaint and have now taken the accused into their custody.

Nasirabad Sadar police have now taken the accused into their custody.

According to the police, the accused is a 31-year-old driver, who stays in the same locality as the victim. In their police complaint, the girl's parents said that they received a video in which their neighbour, who is a driver, was seen raping their daughter.

The parents further said that they confirmed the incident with their child who told them that the accused after calling her to his house for some work, raped her once she went inside. The accused while threatening her, made a video of the criminal act.

According to Nasirabad SHO, the video of the crime was shot around 10 days ago. The girl has been sent for medical examination. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Survivor Delivers Baby at Home After Being Turned Away From Hospital in Kanpur

The accused driver has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

