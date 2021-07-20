Visakhapatnam, July 20: Less than a day after a Hyderabad-based businessman gifted a golden sword worth Rs 1 crore to the Tirupati deity, another one from the Telangana capital donated silver steps to Rajasyamala temple in Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam.

G. Suresh Kumar Reddy, a businessman from Hyderabad, handed over the silver steps, weighing 28 kg, as part of a vow he had made to the deity, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham temple officials said on Tuesday. A #Hyderabad-based Businessman Donated a Golden Sword 'Suryakathari', Worth Rs 1 Cr to ... - Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

"He vowed that he would gift silver steps to Rajasyamala deity if he makes good profits in his business ventures," said a temple official. These steps were fixed in the temple on Tuesday morning. Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham is headed by Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy.

