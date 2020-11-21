Jaipur, November 21: Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Churu being the coldest in the plains at 5.5 degrees Celsius. Apart from Churu, the minimum temperatures dipped across parts of the state on Saturday. Meanwhile, the night temperature in Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, was 1 degree Celsius. Several other parts of Rajasthan also recorded temperatures below 12 degree Celsius. The mercury continued to dip during the night time with the temperature in Jaisalmer being recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and 12.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, according to the meteorological department.

In Sikar, the minimum temperature recorded was at 6.5 degrees Celsius, in Pilani it was 7.9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded their respective minimums at 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius. The regional MeT department said that the minimum temperatures are likely to dip further. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country will witness colder, harsher winter this year due to La Nina conditions. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. The IMD had further added that a fresh western disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).