Rajasthan, December 3: Kaman police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly conspiring to murder a youth. The woman was identified as Waleema. As per the reports, the youth, identified as Shabeer was shot dead by the woman's brother, Aleem on November 26. The police had arrested Aleem and seized a country-made pistol from which he had opened fire.

"The woman had some disputes with her in-laws and was unwilling to return to her husband's house. After hearing the matter on November 26, the village panchayat ordered Waleema to return to her in-law's house. Ignoring the orders of village panchayat Waleema, along with her family was returning home when the crowd gathered for the panchayat hearing stopped them. In the jostling, Aleem opened fire in which Shabeer was killed. Acting on information," reported TOI, quoting a senior police official as saying. Uttar Pradesh: Village Panchayat Asks Minor Girl To Settle Rape Case for Rs 50,000 and Five Slipper Slaps to Accused.

The youth's family had lodged a complaint against the brother-sister duo. Based on the complaint, police arrested Aleem on the same day. While Waleema was arrested on Thursday. The police have booked Waleema under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

