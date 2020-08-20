New Delhi, August 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji". Rajiv Gandhi had became the youngest Prime Minister of India at the age of 40. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

The Congress observes Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. On his birth anniversary today, tributes started pouring in from all quarters. Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, and had became the youngest Prime Minister of India. He assumed office in October 1984 and served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. In 1968, he married Sonia Gandhi; the couple settled in Delhi to a domestic life with their children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Notable Quotes by The Congress Leader Who Served as Youngest PM of India.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

Congress leader and the former PM's son Rahul Gandhi said he is proud to have him as his father. "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

It was in May 1991 that Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

