Rakesh Maria Autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now': Former Mumbai Police Commissioner's Book Spills The Beans on Sheena Bora Murder And Ajmal Kasab-Dawood Ibrahim Link

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 18: Rakesh Maria, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, has spelt the bean on several cases, including the high-profile Sheena Bora murder and the 26/11 terror attacks. In his autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now', Rakesh Maria has claimed that he was misled by a senior police officer during the investigation in Sheena Bora's murder. Maria, in his book, also revealed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was paid to kill Ajmal Kasab, who was nabbed and later hanged for being involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Sheena Bora Murder Case: Rakesh Maria Interfered in Investigation, Says Indrani Mukerjea's Lawyer.

Rakesh Maria on Sheena Bora Murder Case:

Rakesh Maria was actively involved in the Sheena Bora murder case in 2015 before he was abruptly transferred. In his autobiography, Maria alleged that then Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti had kept him in dark about knowing Indrani Mukerjea, mother of Sheena Bora, and her husband former Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea. According to Maria, Peter had informed Deven Bharti about the disappearance of Sheena Bora. 26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan Who Was Shot by Ajmal Kasab on Right Leg Recollects Horrific Mumbai Attack, Says She Wants to be IPS Officer.

Maria wrote that when he had confronted Peter for not doing anything when he found out about Sheena's sudden disappearance in 2012, he replied: "Sir, I had told Deven". "I looked at Deven with a quizzical look on my face, but he was poker-faced," Maria stated, as reported by India Today. He further said that the entire team investigating the Sheena Bora murder case was taken aback at Peter's disclosure.

Rakesh Maria on His Transfer And Devendra Fadnavis:

Hours after Rakesh Maria interrogated Peter, he was transferred and promoted as Director General of home guards. In his book, Maria claimed that then additional chief secretary (Home) KP Bakshi had informed him about the transfer via text message. He also questioned the timing of his transfer, saying it was unusual for a Mumbai Police commissioner to be transferred just before the Ganpati festival, during which extensive security arrangements are to be made.

Maria also dismissed allegations that he had misled then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Peter's role in the case. Maria said that he met Fadnavis only once and told that Peter was not in India at the time of the crime, but his involvement was being probed. In certain media reports, Fadnavis was quoted as saying that he was briefed that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder.

Rakesh Maria on Ajmal Kasab-Dawood Ibrahim Link:

In his autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now', Rakesh Maria said that Pakistan and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had planned to portray the 26/11 terror attack as a part of Hindu terrorism, News18 report said. Maria said all 10 terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab who was arrested alive, were given fake ID cards with Hindu names on them. An ID card with name Sameer Chaudhry was in possession of Kasab. Maria also claimed that Dawood Ibrahim's D gang was given money to kill Kasab.