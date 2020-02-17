Real Zaika Food Poisoning Case: 13 Fall Ill After Consuming Chicken Garlic Bread at Mumbai Eatery, Owner Detained

Chicken Garlic bread (Photo Credits: Wikipedia) Representational Image Only

Mumbai, February 17: Thirteen people suffered from food poisoning after they consumed food from an eatery in Khar Dhanda Road. According to a Times of India report, a four-month-old girl and a six-year-old boy were also among the ones those who affected after having chicken garlic bread from Real Zaika. People who purchased the product complained of vomiting, nausea, pain in the stomach, nausea and giddiness.

BMC officials informed that the eatery didn't have a NOC from fire brigade or a licence. FIR was registered against the owner and he was detained. The staff of the restaurant claimed that the food was prepared under hygienic conditions. Despite repeated inspection reports, the eatery continued to operate without the required documents. Food-Poisoning at IIT Bombay: 30 Students Fall ill After Consuming Sweets, BMC Inspects Hostel Mess.

Last year, in a case of food-poisoning and negligence by the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-Bombay) canteen and food staff, 30 girl students complained that they fell ill after eating the sweets from the hostel mess.