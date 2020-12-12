Dehradun, December 12: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Arya, the Minister for Women's Welfare & Child Development in the hill state, announced the news on Twitter. In her tweet, the 42-year old minister said that she is asymptomatic and has isolated herself. In her tweet, she urged all the people who came in contact with her, to get themselves tested for the infection.

Arya informed that she has isolated myself under the supervision of doctors and urged people not to hesitate to get themselves tested. On December 8, Director General of Health in Uttarakhand, Dr. Amita Upreti had tested positive for COVID-19. In November, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya had tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's the tweet by Rekha Arya:

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एसिम्प्टमैटिक हूँ और कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है। आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Rekha Arya (@rekhaaryaoffice) December 12, 2020

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had instructed officials to ensure that COVID-19 test results are available within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in hilly areas. In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally rose to 81,211 on Friday with 725 more people testing positive for the virus. Moreover, with nine new fatalities, the death toll in the hill state surged to 1,341.

