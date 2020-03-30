Reliance Industries Limited Contributes Rs 500 Crore to PM CARES Fund to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Reliance Industries (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 30: Reliance Industries (RIL), here on Monday, announced to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the company has also contributed Rs 5 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat for the cause. "RIL continues its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic," a company statement said.

Among the steps to support treatment of the infected people and support vulnerable communities that the company has off late taken included 100-bed exclusive hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle Covid-19 patients and 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days. Reliance Industries Sets Up India's 1st COVID-19 Dedicated Facility at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital in Collaboration With BMC.

It's also supplying one lakh masks daily for health workers and caregivers and thousands of personal protection equipments for them. RIL has also assured free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles. Further, Reliance Retail is providing essential supplies daily for millions of Indians through its stores and home deliveries.

Mukesh Ambani, RIL Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against Covid-19". Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "The need of the hour is also for us to support our marginalised and daily wage communities. Through our meal distribution programme, we aim to feed lakhs of people daily across the country."