Reliance Industries Sets Up India's 1st COVID-19 Dedicated Facility at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital in Collaboration With BMC

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 23: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced it has set up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 100-bed capacity in a short span of just two weeks. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up the COVID-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, the company said in a statement. Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Funded by Reliance Foundation, the COVID-19 facility includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection.

All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipments such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

See Reliance Foundation's Tweet

India’s First Dedicated Covid Hospital by @RFhospital in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) March 23, 2020

The foundation has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases through contact tracing to quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients.

RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra. "Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," said the company. The company said it has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries and all 6 lakh members of the Reliance family on the action plan against COVID-19.