Patna, June 2: With opposition parties raising the issue of inflation and price rise in the country, Bihar's former Deputy CM Renu Devi on Friday said that every house has motor bikes, so where is the inflation?

Interacting with media persons in Bagaha to share achievements of Narendra Modi government's 9 years, she said: "Every house has one motor bike. Cars are also in most of the houses. So where is the inflation and price rise? The issues raised by the opposition parties that inflation and price rise of commodities are on peak are absolutely false." 9 Years of Modi Government: Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to People Who Appreciated His Nine Years as PM, Says 'It Gives Me Strength To Work Even Harder for People'.

Leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha went one step ahead and alleged that "two thugs" of Bihar are going to cheat the entire nation. Sinha was in Bhagalpur for the 9 years of the Narendra Modi government programme. Modi Government Completes 9 Years in Power: Filled With Humility and Gratitude; Will Keep Working Harder, Says PM Narendra Modi in Heartfelt Message to Citizens.

"Nitish Kumar wants to become the Prime Minister of the country while Tejashwi Yadav is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. These two thugs are trying to cheat the entire country but their dreams would not come true," he claimed.

