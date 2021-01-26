New Delhi, January 26: India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 every year. The day is marked by a grand parade and entertaining traditional performances. However, this year, the Republic Day Parade 2021 will be organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can catch the live streaming of Republic Day parade online on Youtube channels of Doordarshan and PIB. Indian Republic Day 2021 Date and History: Know the Significance of the Day As Country Prepares To Celebrate 72nd Gantantra Diwas on 26th January.

The Gantantra Diwas celebrations in 2021 will be shorter owing to the coronavirus pandemic while the public participation in the event will also be lesser as compared to other years. This year, the Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of just 3.3 km. Generally, the Republic Day parade begins from Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate covering the distance of 8.2 km. Republic Day Parade 2021: India To Celebrate Its 72nd Republic Day This Year; Know R-Day Parade Timings, Venue, Contingents and Where To Watch the Event Live.

Live Streaming of Republic Day Parade 2021 on Youtube Channel of PIB:

This year, there will not be any chief guest for the Republic Day Parade 2021. The Indian government took the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time in the last fifty year, when there will be no Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade. The last time the parade did not have a chief guest was in 1966.

