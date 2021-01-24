New Delhi, January 26: India will mark its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, which will be organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The republic day celebrations this year will be shorter owing to the coronavirus pandemic while the public participation in the event will also be lesser as compared to other years. This year, the Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of just 3.3 km instead of 8.2 km. As per the actual tradition, Republic Day parade begins from Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate.

2021 will be the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not coming to India. Johnson, who had initially accepted India’s invitation, had to cancel his visit amid the pandemic. Ahead of the Republic Day parade, members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments underwent COVID-19 tests at a cultural camp in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Throughout the Republic Day event, COVID-19 safety norms will be strictly in place throughout. This year there will be a few new additions to the Republic Day Parade. This year, the Rafale Jets of Indian Air Force will participate in the parade, the parade will also witness its first participation by a woman fighter pilot. Meanwhile, a contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate in the parade. The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation. Republic Day Parade 2021 To Be Shorter, Government To Reduce Number of Visitors in View of COVID-19.

Republic Day Parade 2021 Timing:

The flag hoisting event will be held at 8 am on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 when India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, a day when it adopted the Constitution and became republic. The Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am and is likely to continue till 11:30 am.

Republic Day Parade Live:

The live telecast of the Republic Day Parade 2021 can be seen on the YouTube channel of DD News. You can watch the live streaming of the Republic day celebrations online. Click here for the direct link of the live streaming of the live Republic Day parade.

Watch Republic Day Parade Live Here on January 26, 2021:

Republic Day Parade 2021 Contingents:

There will be nine tableau from ministries, including Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and six from the defence arm, including of IAF, Navy, Indian Naval Coast Guard, two from the DRDO and one from BRO (Border Roads Organisation), reports said.

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will feature as many as 321 school children and 80 folk artists in cultural programme. The school children from four Delhi schools and Folk artists from East Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day Parade. The number of participating children and folk artists have been cut down to 400 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.

India will be displaying some of its key military assets, such as T-90 tanks and BrahMos missile system, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath. The country's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks, BrahMos missile system, BMP-II, two Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, two bridge laying tanks will also be showcased during the parade on Rajpath. Moreover, the labour ministry said its tableau in the Republic Day Parade will showcase the history of recent labour reforms brought in by the government.

This year due to COVID-19 safety norms, there will be no motorcycle display this time, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath. Keeping the Republic Day preparations in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding restrictions that will be put in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).