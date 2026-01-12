New Delhi, January 12: As India prepares for its 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026, the Ministry of Defence has further streamlined the ticketing process that has seen a significant digital transformation over the last five years. While the method of acquisition has shifted from physical queues to a centralized "Aamantran" portal, ticket prices have remained remarkably stable, ensuring the national event remains accessible to the general public. For the 2026 parade, tickets were officially released on January 5, with prices held at the familiar ₹20 and ₹100 denominations.

The most significant change in the last five years occurred in late 2022 and early 2023 with the launch of the Aamantran portal (aamantran.mod.gov.in). Prior to this, spectators often relied on physical booths located across Delhi, leading to long wait times and limited accessibility for those outside the capital. How To Book Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets Online?.

The introduction of the online system allowed citizens to register using mobile numbers and OTPs, select specific enclosures, and download e-tickets with QR codes. By 2025 and 2026, the system has matured to include a dedicated mobile app, reflecting the government's "Digital India" push within national ceremonies.

Pricing Trends: 2021–2026

Despite inflation and the rising costs of organizing large-scale events, ticket prices for the Republic Day Parade have shown a unique downward or stable trend for general spectators:

2021–2022: During the pandemic-affected years, attendance was strictly limited. Pricing for the few available seats typically ranged from ₹500 for reserved sections to ₹100 and ₹20 for unreserved blocks.

2023–2024: As the parade returned to full scale at the renamed Kartavya Path , the government maintained a three-tier structure: ₹500 (Reserved), ₹100 (Unreserved), and ₹20 (Unreserved with restricted view).

2025–2026: Recent data shows a focus on the more affordable tiers. For the 2026 celebrations, the Ministry of Defence primarily advertised two main categories: ₹100 and ₹20. This shift ensures that the "People's Parade" remains economically inclusive.

Comparison Table: Seating Categories and Costs

Category 2022-2024 2025-2026 Seating Type Reserved ₹500 Limited/VVIP Best view of the saluting base Unreserved (Front) ₹100 ₹100 Clear view of the main path Unreserved (General) ₹20 ₹20 Budget-friendly, restricted view

Shift in Offline Infrastructure

While the digital portal is now the primary gateway, the number of offline booths has also been refined. In 2026, six physical locations were designated, including Sena Bhawan, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and Kashmere Gate Metro Station. This is a slight expansion from previous years, where counters were often restricted to just four or five central Delhi locations like North Block or Jantar Mantar. Republic Day Parade 2026: Know Ticket Prices and Steps To Book Tickets Offline.

The requirement for an original photo ID—such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID—remains the constant security standard across both online and offline platforms over the five-year period.

Looking Ahead

The move toward an almost entirely paperless entry system has reduced the black-marketing of tickets, a persistent issue in the decade prior. As the 2026 event approaches, the Ministry has emphasized that the daily quota of tickets is limited, often exhausting within hours of opening at 9:00 AM, underscoring the enduring popularity of the event regardless of the booking medium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).