Jaipur, October 10: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has exhorted people to shun casteism and contribute to nation building while quoting examples of Lord Shri Ram and Maharana Pratap.

"Lord Shri Ram never followed casteism and was fed berries by Sabari, a lower class devotee. Even Maharana Pratap's Army comprised 'bheels' and people of other castes reflecting the cordial relations he shared with them. Why else would they have risked their lives in the war for him? When they did not discriminate, then why are we doing it? We should never forget that we are all Hindus and we are brothers," he added. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Expresses Concern over "unemployment".

Hosabale was speaking at a programme organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday evening in the Bangar College campus of Pali.

"When the country gives us everything, we should also learn to give back something to it," he stated. "There should be no discrimination amongst us and we should have self-respect, love for the nation in the mind."

Addressing thousands of people, he said that everybody should instill the feeling of patriotism in their children. So that they can grow up to be good citizens. "Since 'Bharat mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' were slogans during the freedom movement, we should also chant them." RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Anyone Living in India Is Hindu’.

Referring to an article 'We all are Hindus' published in America's Newsweek magazine, he said the author, when asked, said, "Yoga, Ayurveda are all the gifts of Hindutva to the world. We are all Hindus. We should be proud of this."

He called upon the society to contribute to making India prosperous and powerful, on the occasion of the centenary year of the Sangh coming after three years. Along with this, he gave the message of environmental protection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).