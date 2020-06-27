Chennai, June 27: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator R.T. Arasu has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted for treatment in a private hospital here.

The DMK President M.K. Stalin in a tweet on Saturday wished Arasu a quick recovery so that he can carry on with his public work.

Arasu representing the Cheyyur assembly constituency is the second lawmaker from DMK party to be infected with the coronavirus. The first was DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan who lost his life recently.

MK Stalin Wishes Speedy Recovery for DMK Legislator RT Arasu:

Ruling AIADMK legislator from Sriperumbudur constituency K. Palani is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a private hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).