Lucknow, January 18: In a sensational development, a youth has been arrested here over a foiled attempt to kidnap Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. The Minister's driver, Niranjan, has filed a case against the accused for the foiled attempt.

In his complaint, Niranjan claimed said that while he was going to to the airport to receive the Minister on Tuesday, he stopped the car to have tea near New Pradhan Dhaba in the Banthara police station area. Meanwhile, the accused young man reached there and pushed the gunner sitting in the car out of it and tried to flee with the vehicle. Niranjan Jyoti Accident: Union Minister Suffers Minor Injuries After Her Car Collides With Truck in Karnataka’s Vijayapura District; Truck Driver Arrested.

Then the other security personnel surrounded him, stopped the car and caught the young man and handed him over to the police. On the basis of Niranjan's complaint, the accused youth has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Uttar Pradesh: Sub Inspector and Constable Arrested in Lucknow for Kidnapping Businessman for Ransom.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti returning to Lucknow from Delhi. Banthara police in Lucknow has registered a case against the accused for attempting to kidnap the Minister.

