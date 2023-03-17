Bengaluru, March 17: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti suffered minor injuries after her car met an accident with a truck in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

The minister was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, the police stated. According to the police, the truck driver was drunk and has been arrested. Sidhi Road Accident: Many Feared Dead After Buses Overturn, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Condoles Deaths (Watch Video).

The minister's car was severely damaged after the fully loaded truck overturned in front of it. The minister was in Karnataka to attend a Mahila Samellan organised by the ruling BJP, in the runup to assembly polls. Yogesh Kadam Car Accident: Shiv Sena MLA's Car Hit by Tanker at Kashedi Ghat in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters, she said, "By the grace of God, I am totally safe after a vehicle mishap in Karnataka. My driver has suffered some injuries in the accident. Please pray for his speedy recovery."

