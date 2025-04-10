A 24-year-old man named Raj, who used to install Paytm scanners for a living, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly just a day after his wife Simran filed a dowry harassment case against him and his entire family. The FIR was registered at the local police station where Simran’s brother works as a constable. According to allegations, the constable's brother assaulted Raj and kept him in lock-up overnight following the FIR. Raj was reportedly released the next morning, returned home, and ended his life by hanging. The couple had a love marriage just a year ago. Following Raj’s death, a case of harassment has now been registered against Simran and her family members. Guna Man Suicide Video: ‘Distressed’ Husband Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife, Says ‘If They Don’t Get Along, You’ll End Up Taking Your Own Life’ in Heartbreaking Last Message.

Man Dies by Suicide Day After Wife Files Dowry Case

Paytm के स्कैनर लगाने वाले 24 साल के राज ने सुसाइड कर लिया। इस घटना से 24 घंटे पहले राज की पत्नी सिमरन ने उसकी पूरी फैमिली पर दहेज एक्ट की FIR कराई थी। सिमरन का भाई उसी थाने में कांस्टेबल है। आरोप है कि कांस्टेबल ने जीजा को पीटा और रातभर लॉकअप में रखा। किसी तरह राज थाने से छूटा,… pic.twitter.com/5Fbc0Ino6F — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 10, 2025

