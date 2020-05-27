Salary Hike Put on Hold For Employees of This State, Retiring Workers Exempted

Money | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Raipur, May 27: The Chhattisgarh government, headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday announced to postpone increment in salaries of state employees. According to Chhattisgarh government's finance department, salary hike payable to employees from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2020, has been put on hold until further notice. Retiring state employees are exempted from this order. Locust Menace: Chhattisgarh Farmers, Agri Department on Alert.

"Annual salary increment payable to state government employees from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2020, has been postponed until further notice. However, this order will not be applicable to government employees retiring before January 1, 2021, and July 1, 2021," said the state finance department. The move is part of the state government's plan to curb expenditure in the administration, keeping in view the financial crunch triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Registers Largest Participation in Forest Produce Collection.

The finance department also issued instructions for rationalisation of government expenditure and favoured optimum use of available resources in the development works. Official sources told news agency IANS that it has been decided not to create new posts while a ban has been placed on transfers, meetings at expensive hotels, foreign trips of ministers and officials and purchase of new vehicles.

The Bhupesh Baghel government also decided not to create new posts in its departments, public sector enterprises and other government bodies. Only under special conditions, appointments can be made but only with due permission of the finance department, an official was quoted as saying.