Patna, December 4: Three youths of a same village were killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Dilip Kumar Bind (29), Phool Kumar Bind (19) and Sashi Kumar Bind (30) -- all natives of Katra village under Chainpur police station in the district. Bihar Road Accident: Three on Bike Killed After Collision With Police Jeep in Nalanda

The police said that Dilip was living in another state and he came to his native place on Sunday. He along with the other two, after purchasing some clothes for his children, was on the way to his in-laws house. Bihar Road Accident: Five Cops Injured As Their Vehicle Overturns in Aurangabad

Three Youths Killed in Road Accident in Bihar

“They were travelling at high speed on a bike and crashed into a parked truck at Kurai village under Chainpur police station located on NH 19. Dilip and Sashi died on the spot while Phool Kumar succumbed to the injuries in hospital. We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the postmortem. The family members of the deceased were informed about the accident,” said an officer of Chainpur police station in the district.

