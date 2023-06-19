In a shocking incident that took place in Turkey, a man allegedly shot dead his ex-wife and father-in-law in Gaziantep. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 33-second video clip shows a man allegedly brandishing a gun on the streets of Gaziantep before he goes on to fire shots at his ex-wife and his father-in-law. The video shows a man, who seems to be the accused's father-in-law stopping him as he goes about firing shots at his daughter. After shooting his father-in-law, the gunman proceeds towards the car and fires shots at his ex-wife who is seated in the car. Turkey Horror: Man Slits Wife's Throat, Stabs Mother-in-Law After Searching Ways To Get Away With Murder on Google.

Man Fires Shots at Ex-Wife in Turkey

Gaziantep'te kan donduran DAMAT CİNAYETİ'NİN GÖRÜNTÜLERİ ortaya çıktı! Damat Mertcan Köse, Acımadan Eski eşi Bilge ve kayınpederi Ertuğrul Kaya'yı BÖYLE ÖLDÜRMÜŞ #SONDAKIKA #Gaziantephttps://t.co/KVbuBg4MdC pic.twitter.com/kWOs45KvNJ — Gaziantep Olay (@GaziantepOlay) June 18, 2023

