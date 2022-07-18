Jaipur, July 18: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on the first Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan. Gehlot tweeted, "Wishing everyone on the first Monday of the month of Shravan, praying to Lord Shiva for good health and happiness for all."

Chanting "Bam-Bam Bhole", a large number of devotees reached various temples in Jaipur including Jharkhand Mahadev, Tadkeshwar and Rozgareshwar in the morning.

They performed Rudrabhishek, Jalabhishek and Dugdhabhishek on the Shivling. A large number of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also reached Galta Kund for fetching water. Sawan Somvar 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy First Monday of Shravan Month With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS and Lord Shiva Photos.

In view of the rush, additional security arrangements were also seen in many temples. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also greeted people on the day.