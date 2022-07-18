Sawan 2022 has already begun on Thursday, July 14. The first Shravan Somvar Vrat this year will be observed on July 18. The month of Sawan is also known as Shravan Maas. It falls in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe fast every Monday during the Shravan Maas and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As you commemorate the first Shravan Somvar Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Sawan 2022 images and Shravan Somvar Vrat 2022 HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the auspicious day.

Many devotees observe fast on the four Mondays of the Shravan Maas, while others follow the Solah Somvar Vrat and continue to fast every Monday until 16 weeks. Devotees celebrate the Shravan Somwar Vrat and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. During the fast, they consume food once during the whole day. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the first Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and Find Your Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Reaching Closer to Immortal Shiva on the Holy Occasion of Pehla Shravan Somwar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You a Blissful Sawan Somwar. May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Always Stay With You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fasting on Shravan Somwar Helps You Awaken Your Inner Consciousness and Discover the Purpose of Your Being. Happy Shravana!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Bholenath. Sawan Somwar Ke Pavitra Avsar Par Ako Dheroon Shubkamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Sawan Somawar, May Lord Shiva Clear All Your Obstacles and Show You The Path of Righteousness!

On the Shravan Somwar, devotees who observe fast wake up in the Brahma muhurat and observe an early bath. They sprinkle holy Ganga water all over the house and install the idol of Lord Shiva. After installing the idol, the worship starts with Abhishek and later lord is pleased with different offerings like belpatra, samitra, doob, kusha, lotus, neelkamal etc. Then they meditate and chant Om Namah Shivay as they worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. After listening to Vrat Katha, they do aarti and distribute the prasad. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send as greetings for the auspicious day to all your friends and family. Wishing everyone Happy first Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022!

