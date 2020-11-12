Bengaluru, November 12: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said that the final decision on the opening of schools amid COVID-19 outbreak would be taken only after discussion with experts, health officials and other respective departments.

"We have not taken a decision to reopen schools yet. All aspects will be discussed carefully and suggestions will be taken by experts, health officials and other respective departments before starting schools," Kumar said.

There are currently 30,762 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. As many as 8,11,581 recoveries and 11,453 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Educational institutions across the country have gradually started to reopen after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in Andhra Pradesh were opened for classes 9 and 10 earlier this month, while students of classes 6 to 8 will resume classes on November 23. Tamil Nadu: Schools to Remain Shut, Government Puts Reopening Plan on Hold.

Uttarakhand and Punjab have also reopened schools for senior classes.

Open-air classes were resumed in Tripura in early October for classes 9 to 12, with 50 per cent teachers in attendance and proper implementation of COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures.

Other states that plan to reopen schools include Tamil Nadu (November 16), Goa (November 21), and Gujarat (November 23).