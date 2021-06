New Delhi, June 16: The Centre will develop seaplane services in India by expediting the development of new water aerodromes and operationalisation of new seaplane routes, a statement said on Tuesday

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, for this purpose.

"This MoU envisages development of non-scheduled or scheduled operation of seaplane services within territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the government of India," the statement said. India’s First Seaplane Service Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Kevadia; Know Ticket Price, Route and All Other Details.

As per the MoU, a coordination committee with officials from Ministries of Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services at various locations.

The Civil Aviation and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry will consider operationalising of seaplane operating routes as identified or suggested by all agencies, it said.

According to the statement, the Posts, Shipping and Waterways Ministry would identify and develop water front infrastructure of aerodromes or locations and obtain required statutory clearances or approvals in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplane operations.

The Civil Aviation Ministry would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, incorporate the locations or routes as identified by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, and routes identified through bidding process in UDAN scheme document, it said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry "is also obliged to provide funds or financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all states for the seaplanes' operations", it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).