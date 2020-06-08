Sensex Up 450 Points, Nifty at 10,283 Amid Positive Cues From Global Stock Markets

Sensex

Mumbai, June 8: Sensex rallied over 600 points in early trade on gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow. The Sensex was trading at 34,782, up 494 at 10:41 am on Monday morning. The NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 10,283.

Shares of IndusInd Bank shot up 8 per cent to Rs 455 on the BSE on Monday after the private sector lender said that its promoters would acquire additional shares of the Bank from the secondary market. Over the last few months, IndusInd Bank's stock had underperformed the market by falling 61 per cent, as compared to a 14 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 7,000; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,56,611 After 9,983 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours.

Talking about the global markets, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains amid hope of economic recovery as coronavirus-led lockdowns eased across the world.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 2,56,611 after 9,983 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. From today, a slew of relaxations has been announced in an attempt to kickstart the economy which has come to a grinding halt. Restaurants, hotels, religious places and offices with 10 percent strength have been allowed to open in several parts of the country.