Thane, March 9: The police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued two women in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) set up a decoy and approached the accused outside a mall in Bhayander on Thursday, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said. Sex Racket Busted in Thane: Flesh Trade Racket Busted at Spa in Dombivli Area; Three Women Rescued

The accused, Ajitsingh Manjitsingh Dhaliwal, allegedly operated a sex racket and pushed women into the flesh trade, he said. The AHTC also rescued two women who had accompanied Dhaliwal, he said. A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against Dhaliwal, the official said.